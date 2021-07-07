Kerala Records Its Highest Daily Cases In 26 days, Indicating A New Surge

On Tuesday, Kerala witnessed a surge as it recorded 14,373 fresh cases. The state recorded the number of infections in the state has been at an all-time high since June 10, when 14,424 people were infected.



The state saw its greatest single-day surge in Covid-19 instances in 26 days, and the spike follows on the heels of a 7% increase in new cases in the region in the last week compared to the preceding seven days.

This wasn't a one-time outbreak of the virus. The state had recorded 84,791 cases in the week of June 28 to July 4, the most in three weeks.

On Tuesday, Kerala accounted for roughly a third of the 43,994 new cases reported across the country. The two states combined accounted for over half of India's Covid total on the day, with Maharashtra registering 8,418 new cases.

Except for the 'backlog' of deaths, Maharashtra witnessed 171 new deaths on Tuesday, the most in the country. Kerala had the most deaths with 142, followed by Karnataka with 92, Tamil Nadu with 73, Odisha with 51, Assam with 34, and Andhra Pradesh with 28.

Meanwhile, Kerala's government has announced a lockdown from 6 a.m. on May 8 to 6 a.m. on May 16 to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus's second wave. Since Saturday in order to break the chain of transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Restrictions were imposed and put into effect at 6 a.m. and would be extended until midnight on May 16th.

The Kerala government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown restrictions for another week due to the high number of Covid-19 cases being reported on a daily basis and new regulations and restrictions came into effect on July 1st.