Kerala Reported It's Second Case Of Monkeypox

On Monday, the second incidence of monkeypox was confirmed by the health department in Kerala. The patient is a 31-year-old male who arrived from Dubai on July 13. He is a Kannur native.

Health Minister Veena George said that at Kannur's Pariyaram Medical College, he is receiving treatment. His condition is good. She added that those who had direct contact with the sick were being monitored.

According to the state, the 35-year-old guy who returned from Abu Dhabi on July 14 was the first person in the nation to contract monkeypox. He is receiving care in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College at the moment. After it was discovered that 164 of the passengers who travelled with the ill were from these regions, the administration requested special alerts for five Southern districts.

Following the discovery of a monkeypox case in the state, the health department established a help desk in airports to monitor travellers exhibiting symptoms and ensure their medical care.

People who have recently visited nations where monkeypox cases have been documented, as well as those who are experiencing symptoms including fever, rashes, blisters, headaches, muscle discomfort, throat pain, or difficulty swallowing, should visit the support desk.

Meanwhile, at the airports, there will be announcements about monkeypox in both English and Malayalam. The minister instructed the travellers who had symptoms to confine themselves to a ventilated room for 21 days.