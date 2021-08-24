Kerala Sets A New Record For Liquor Sales During Onam Selling 750 Crore Rupees Of Worth
- Kerala has established yet another record for liquor sales this year.
- During the Onam season, state-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) stores sold liquor worth up to Rs 750 crore.
Onam, Kerala's most important festival, also witnesses the highest demand for alcohol in the state, as people enjoy three to four days of vacation with friends and family. Spite of the challenges and financial difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, Kerala has established yet another record for liquor sales this year.
During the Onam season, state-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) stores sold liquor worth up to Rs 750 crore, as per local media sources. According to estimates, the greatest single-day sale was on August 20, a day before Onam, when Rs 85 crore worth of liquor was delivered. Among some of the locations, a BevCo outlet in Thiruvananthapuram saw sales of nearly 1.04 crore in a single day, the biggest in Kerala.