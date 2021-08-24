Kerala Sets A New Record For Liquor Sales During Onam Selling 750 Crore Rupees Of Worth

Onam, Kerala's most important festival, also witnesses the highest demand for alcohol in the state, as people enjoy three to four days of vacation with friends and family. Spite of the challenges and financial difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, Kerala has established yet another record for liquor sales this year.



During the Onam season, state-run Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) stores sold liquor worth up to Rs 750 crore, as per local media sources. According to estimates, the greatest single-day sale was on August 20, a day before Onam, when Rs 85 crore worth of liquor was delivered. Among some of the locations, a BevCo outlet in Thiruvananthapuram saw sales of nearly 1.04 crore in a single day, the biggest in Kerala.

However, this proves the Keralites have greatest capabilities of consuming liquor consumption and this time it was witnessed during the festival as the sale of liquor can skyrocket, and it is not uncommon for the state to set a new record for purchasing alcohol.

The BevCo stated that the sale of Rs 750 crore worth of liquor in ten days from August 11-21 is an all-time record.

Yogesh Gupta, the managing director of BevCo said that they made over Rs 565 crore in sales during Onam last year and had a record sale of Rs 750 crore this year. He mentioned that over Rs 600 crore would be paid to the state government in taxes out of the Rs 750 crore.

While, the Onam festival provided the ConsumerFed saw a liquor business of nearly Rs 60 crore.

Meanwhile, for the first time this year, BevCO introduced the online sale of liquor with the goal of reducing crowding at shops. The trial operation raised almost Rs 10 lakh from just one outlet in each of the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode.