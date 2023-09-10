Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala will become a fully sports literate state in ten years. He was speaking while inaugurating the EK Nayanar Indoor Stadium, Concert Metastadium and Clock Room Complex built in Muzhapilangad village panchayat under the asset development fund of the Chief Minister who is also Dharmadam MLA. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "A better sports culture requires better sports literacy. Sports culture can be formed by providing basic sports education to people irrespective of urban and rural areas."

The Chief Minister said that the government had formulated a sports policy with an emphasis on the concept of health for all. He said, "To achieve this goal, basic sports facilities should be developed. 1500 crore projects will be implemented for this. As a part of this, a sports council has been formed at the local self-government level."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that achieving sports literacy is an arduous task and requires the support of sportspersons, coaches, media and everyone. Dr V Sivadasan MP presided over the event. Santosh Trophy football team captain and local resident Mithun was felicitated by the Chief Minister on the occasion. Thalassery Block Panchayat Assistant Executive Engineer KK Dilip Kumar presented the report.

The indoor stadium was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore allocated from MLA's Asset Development Fund 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Three shuttle courts, a volleyball court, 250 seater galleries, toilets, electricity, drinking water system were provided here. The district construction centre has completed LED wall scoreboard, perimeter wall and interlock at a cost of Rs.10 lakhs through CSR fund. Kacheri Metta stadium, clock room, toilet complex, with a cost of Rs.30 lakhs were included in MLA's asset development fund 2020-21.

District Panchayat President PP Divya, Chief Minister's Constituency Representative P Balan, District Panchayat Member KV Biju, Thalassery Block Panchayat Health Education Standing Committee Chairperson KT Farsana, Muzhapilangad Gram Panchayat President T Sajitha, Organizing Committee Convener K Shobha and other people's representatives participated.