Kerala Will Hold Class 11 Exams And Will Be Able To Enroll In Digital Classes Again

On June 1, education minister V Sivankutty announced that digital classes for school children in Kerala will commence on the KITE-VICTERS channel.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also stated that the state's education department has been asked to conduct the Class 11 board exams during the Onam vacations.

The online opening ceremony, dubbed Pravesanolsavam, would be held at the Government Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the minister, while adhering to all COVID norms.

The state-level school opening ceremony will be broadcast live on the VICTERS channel by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

V Sivankutty went on to say that at first, digital classes would be held through the Kerala government's KITE-VICTERS channel, but that they would eventually convert to online classes where students and teachers could communicate with one another.

He also said that teachers can come to school and give online classes using the school's technology. In the first week, workshops will boost students' confidence and conduct bridge classes to connect the previous year's components.

In June, examination papers for SSLC, VHSC, and higher secondary classes will be valued.

The uniform for 9,39,107 children is complete, and uniform distribution will begin on June 29, 2021, in conjunction with the state-wide launch of textbooks for Class 1.

Meanwhile, there are 2,48,526 active cases at the moment. So far, there have been 7,882 deaths in the state. Over the previous several days, the amount of Coronavirus cases in Kerala has steadily decreased. In the last 24 hours, 28,798 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths have been reported.