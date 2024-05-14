AIADMK to hold protests against proposed elephant corridors in TN

The AIADMK has opposed the Stalin government's draft report on building new elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu by displacing people from the proposed areas.

“The proposed elephant corridor draft was released by the Tamil Nadu forest authorities without considering the problems of families who live in the corridor areas, and if it is implemented our farmers will have to shift from this area,” said AIADMK leader and Gudalur MLA, Pon Jayaseelan while speaking to IANS.

P.M. Manoharan, a farmer from Gudalur told IANS, “The proposed elephant corridor is going to create major problems for us. 37,856 houses would be affected if the forest department implements the draft.”

In the draft report, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has listed 42 elephant corridors of which 31 are in Gudalur alone.

Pon Jayaseelan while speaking to IANS said, “We want the removal of all the places earmarked as elephant corridor in Gudalur. If the government is not relenting, we will undertake strong protests.”

He also said that political parties like the BJP, NTK and SDPI have agreed to join the protests in Gudalur.

It may be recalled that the people of Gudalur have raised black flags in front of their homes and business establishments to protest against the draft report.

However, Tamil Nadu forest department officials denied relocation of families to implement elephant corridors. The officials said that the elephant corridor would be a narrow stretch of land and that there would not be any hindrance for the families staying in the areas earmarked as elephant corridors.