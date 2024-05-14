Live
Just In
Election concludes peacefully in YSR dist
District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju declared on Monday night that the general election voting process concluded peacefully, without any disruptions at all polling centres throughout the district on Monday.
The election witnessed a higher voter turnout compared to previous elections, reflecting an active participation of the electorate. The Collector expressed gratitude to all individuals involved in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the voting process across the district, notwithstanding minor local incidents, as comprehensive security arrangements were in place. Cince the commencement of voting process on Monday, Collector Vijay Ramaraju along with district election control room supervisor Praveen Chand and Assistant Collector Maurya Bharadwaj, closely monitored polling proceedings via webcasting from Control Room established in the ICC,Spandana Hall of the Collectorate.