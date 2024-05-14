  • Menu
Parents, political parties influenced influx of IT employees to vote

Youngsters boarding buses in Anantapur to reach their native villages for voting
Villagesand mandal headquarters and even smaller towns wore a festive look with hundreds of people descending into villages since Sunday evening to Monday morning to participate in voting.

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Villagesand mandal headquarters and even smaller towns wore a festive look with hundreds of people descending into villages since Sunday evening to Monday morning to participate in voting. Children working in metro cities like Hyderabad, Benguluru and Chennai were seen catching every conceivable transport to reach their destination. It was like a blessing for parents to see their dear ones.

One Swarna Latha Reddy, a software engineer from Tadipatri, talking to The Hans India over phone, said that she was happy to see her parents, a chance she got in the name of polling. ‘Normally, I never come exclusively for voting, but my parents insisted that I come for voting and boost the prospects of the political party actively supported by her father in the village. This time not only my parents but feelers from the two main communities and their leaders associated with TDP and YSRCP conveyed through their channels that (IT army) their coming to vote is a must as this is supposed to be a very crucial election wherein the stakes are high for the battling political parties,’ she added.

Speaking to the Hans India, Krishna Kumar from Puttaparthi echoed the same sentiments as Swarna Latha.

