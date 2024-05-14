Enthusiastic voters celebrate festival of democracy

Tirupati: Polling in the general elections for Assembly and Parliament was held amid much enthusiasm in the erstwhile Chittoor district on Monday. Barring a few incidents, entire polling went off rather peacefully. Long queue lines were seen at majority of polling booths from 6.30 am itself to almost 10 am as people wanted to complete voting early to avoid severe heat conditions.

The day’s proceedings began with mock polling at all polling stations at 5.30 am after which actual polling began sharp by 7 am. Unfazed by the severe heat conditions, senior citizens and disabled patiently waited in queue lines and casted their votes, sending a message to those sitting at their homes without voting on the importance of every vote in the democratic process.

Many first-time voters took part in the voting enthusiastically but without forgetting to take selfies with their left index finger to show the indelible ink mark proudly.

Though Chittoor district average poll percentage stood at 75.67% at 5 pm and Tirupati at 65.88%, Tirupati Assembly constituency poll percentage was rather disappointing as it reported only 52.37 per cent. Its neighbouring Srikalahasti reported 72.34 per cent. Though Tirupati city is the most educated area, the poor response from the voters showed their indifferent attitude.

Seeing the poll percentages, the supporters of each party have felt that it will favour them and they are going to win. The candidates and their close aides were busy in analysing the poll trends to come to a conclusion on their future which will be known only on June 4.

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted at booth number 250 in Seicom Degree College in Tirupati when YSRCP corporate Sekhar Reddy tried to attack Jana Sena Party candidate’ son Aarani Jagan. When Jagan reportedly went to the booth after getting information of bogus voting there, Sekhar Reddy asked him how he could come there as he is not an agent. Former MLA and TDP city in-chcarge M Sugunamma reached the spot. After severe arguments between the two sides, police pacified both the groups.

In the absence of any checking at the polling centres, several people took their mobile phones inside the booths which was against the rules. One such voter recorded the video of casting his vote in a booth with thumbs up at the end. NDA leaders complained to the officials to cancel his vote and initiate action on him. At some booths in the district, EVMs developed technical glitches due to which people had to wait in queues for more time in the scorching heat. The EVMs were replaced with those in reserve subsequently.