Kerala's monsoon climate zone expands, but rain falls sharply

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s climate zone, associated with some of the country’s heaviest rainfall, has expanded over the past seven decades, even as the state recorded a severe rainfall deficit during this year’s southwest monsoon, according to a study by Indian meteorologists.

The study by scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, analysed temperature and rainfall data from 1951 to 2020.

It found that the tropical monsoon climate zone, which receives the highest rainfall in the country, spread into more areas along the western coast, including Kerala.

The findings highlight the contrast between long-term climate trends and rainfall variations from one season to another.

Although rainfall has generally increased over the long term in southern India, Kerala received 28 per cent less rain than normal during the June-September southwest monsoon this year.

The state recorded 1,446.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 2,018.6 mm. This was the seventh-lowest southwest monsoon rainfall recorded in Kerala since official records began in 1901.

The shortfall varied sharply across districts. Wayanad recorded a rainfall deficit of 53 per cent, while Idukki received 47 per cent less rain than normal. Only six districts recorded rainfall within the normal range.

The poor monsoon has raised concerns over water availability, including reservoir levels and groundwater resources, as well as the possibility of agricultural stress in the coming months.

The study underlines the importance of incorporating changing climate patterns into long-term agricultural planning. Shifts in climate zones can influence crops suited to a region and the timing of sowing, requiring farmers and planners to adapt to changing conditions.

Ananya Karmakar, the IMD scientist who led the study, and IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stressed the need to consider long-term climate trends alongside variations in individual monsoon seasons. Phenomena such as El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole can influence rainfall from year to year.

Therefore, a long-term increase in rainfall does not necessarily mean that a region will receive adequate rain in every season. The researchers said climate zone changes have important implications for water resource management and agricultural planning.

For Kerala, the findings underline the need to prepare for changing rainfall patterns while remaining alert to both droughts and extreme rainfall.

The study calls for long-term planning based on scientific assessments of climate trends and seasonal variations to protect agriculture and water resources from future climate-related risks.