Live
- iQOO Z9 Launched in India: Features, Price and Availability
- K’taka BJP slams Cong govt’s move to hike property tax in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad Filmmaker’s Documentary ‘Hero of the Sea’ Wins Big at Indian World Film Festival
- Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan surpasses Sachin to become youngest Mumbai batter to score century in final
- Web portal for citizenship seekers launched, 'CAA-2019' mobile App to come soon
- YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to kin of women committed suicide over online harassment
- Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Animal Roars onto TV Screens this Weekend!
- Nothing Phone (2a) 60K units sold within 60 min of its launch
- 'It’s going to be very difficult for Australia to change now', Mark Taylor backs struggling opener Smith
- UP Warriorz fan Katrina shares pictures with sister Isabelle from WPL match
Just In
Kerala’s Vadakara to witness poll-battle between two sitting legislators
The Vadakara Lok Sabha seat in Kerala will see a direct battle between two sitting legislators from the traditional political rival fronts.
Thiruvananthapuram : The Vadakara Lok Sabha seat in Kerala will see a direct battle between two sitting legislators from the traditional political rival fronts.
Pitted against one another are former Health Minister and senior CPI-M legislator K.K.Shailaja (Mattanur assembly constituency) and Congress candidate - the sitting legislator Shafi Parambil (Palakkad assembly constituency).
The Congress high command has decided to shift the sitting Congress Lok Sabha member K.Muraleedharan to Thrissur. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Muraleedharan won with over 84,000 votes.
K.K.Rema, now a legislator who won an assembly seat in the district with the support of the Congress-led UDF is leading the campaign of Parambil. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed to win 80,000 votes.
Though Shailaja was the first to hit the campaign trail, the massive reception given to Parambil on his arrival in the constituency to begin his campaign has sent shockwaves to the CPI-M camp.