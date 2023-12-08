Key Developments in Delhi: MCD Presents Budget Amidst Unusual Circumstances, Winter School Vacation Shortened, And Weather Update

Today, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to unveil its budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024–2025 in a special budget meeting. Notably, this presentation deviates from the standard procedure, as Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti will be delivering the budget without the presence of the usual standing committee—a crucial 18-member decision-making body responsible for effectively managing the corporation. Due to the absence of the standing committee, standard protocol cannot be adhered to, leading to the exclusion of significant policy changes from this year's budget, according to insider sources.



In another development, the Delhi government has curtailed the winter vacation in schools, reducing it from 15 days to just six. A circular from the Directorate of Education initially granted a portion of the winter break from November 9 to 18, citing poor air quality in the city. The remaining vacation days are now rescheduled to be observed from January 1 to 6.



Turning to the weather, the minimum temperature in the early hours of the morning was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city until December 11. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was measured at 297, placing it in the upper end of the 'poor' category. This marks the continuation of a two-day period where the AQI has consistently remained in the 'poor' category.

