Khap Delegation To Meet With President Murmu To Demand Justice For The Protesting Wrestlers

A delegation from the Khap will meet with the government and President Droupadi Murmu to demand justice for the wrestlers who have accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually abusing female grapplers. This was announced by Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) on Thursday.

Rakesh Tikiat said at the mahapanchayat that the khaps will hold a further meeting in Kurukshetra on Friday to make additional decisions. On Thursday, khap leaders from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Muzaffarnagar gathered in the village of Soram in Muzaffarnagar to address the protests organised by female wrestlers against the claims of sexual harassment against the former Brij Bhushan.

A Khap representative will meet the President and the government. Khap and these women (protesting wrestlers) won't be defeated. More decisions will be taken at Kurukshetra tomorrow: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Khap maha panchayat in support of protesting wrestlers in UP's… pic.twitter.com/uTuMAzHNRW — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

The meeting was held two days after BKU leader Naresh Tikait persuaded Bajrang Punia, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, Sakshi Malik, who won bronze at the Rio Games, and Vinesh Phogat, who won bronze at both the World Championships, who together have 45 senior international medals, to postpone immersing their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar and instead give the government five days' notice.