Kharge alleges abuse of powers by RS chairman

New Delhi: Asserting that "trampling of democracy" has become the norm in Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged abuse of power by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and questioned his impartiality.

The Congress chief alleged the Rajya Sabha chairman has consistently suppressed the freedom of expression of Opposition members through "persistent heckling, unwarranted insistence on authentication, unfair remarks, and the refusal to list issues of public importance for discussion".

In a post on X on Thursday, Kharge alleged that muzzling the Opposition’s “right to speak” and “expression of opinion” has become the norm in Rajya Sabha. “While trampling of ‘democracy’ and ‘subjugation of truth’ has become the autocratic norm in Rajya Sabha... assault on established ‘parliamentary practices’ is promoted and ‘ethical conduct’ stands liquidated in Rajya Sabha...our resolve to uphold the Constitution, defend the sacred chamber of Democracy, stand in defense of time-honoured Parliamentary practices becomes even stronger and steadfast in face of this brutal, lethal and obtrusive assault being unleashed,” the Congress chief said.

Kharge said he was not permitted to speak in the House and he seeks to place before the People of India, 10 points as to why the Opposition expresses “no confidence” in the conduct of the Chairman and the functioning of the Rajya Sabha. “The conduct of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has raised serious concerns over his impartiality, with frequent criticisms of the Opposition and an abuse of the powers vested in the Chair,” he alleged.