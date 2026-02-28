Focus on sanitation, mosquito control, Revanth tells officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to pay special attention to sanitation and mosquito control in the Core Urban Region(CURE). The Chief Minister suggested that the public should be made aware that garbage should be dumped only in the marked areas by the municipal officials.

Revanth Reddy held a review with senior officials of the Municipal & Urban Development Department at the Secretariat on Friday.

Several key issues were discussed in this meeting. He directed the officials to bring in Cure Urban Region Act to replace GHMC Act. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to use technology if necessary to complete the work from time to time. He stressed that all the streetlights in the core urban region should be given a special number and connected to the dashboard. Steps should also be taken to resolve the problem immediately through technology, he added.

He ordered the MA&UD officials to give more priority to food safety in CURE and install CCTV cameras in the kitchens of hotels and connect them to the command control centre.

In addition to conducting frequent inspections, Revanth Reddy said that steps should also be taken for special monitoring from time to time. He suggested that the system of giving ratings and certificates to hotels should be examined. He directed that advanced equipment in fire safety and water harvesting wells should be installed at signal junctions and circles in the city to preserve rainwater. Revanth Reddy said that some areas should first be identified and water harvesting wells should be set up as a pilot project.