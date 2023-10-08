Kharge offers condolence to Karnataka firecracker factory fire victim families

Live
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday offered condolences to the families of victims of a tragic fire incident in the firecracker factory in Karnataka's Attibele in Anekal district.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday offered condolences to the families of victims of a tragic fire incident in the firecracker factory in Karnataka's Attibele in Anekal district.
"Extremely saddened to know about the terrible tragedy in a firecracker factory in Karnataka's Attibele in Anekal taluk." Kharge wrote on X.
"Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, in this hour of grief. Our thoughts are with the injured who have been provided medical assistance," he added.
The Congress President further announced that the state government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the families of the victims.
Warning of taking stern actions against the culprits, Kharge said, "We will not spare the culprits and all possible safety measures will be taken, so that such incidents do not occur in the future."
At least 14 people reportedly died after a fire broke out in the firecracker factory on Saturday.