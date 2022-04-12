Khargone Violence: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Digvijay Singh Over Fake Tweet

New Delhi: War of words has ensued between Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the latest reported incident of violence in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. After Congress leader Digvijay Singh issued a picture of the said incident in a tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has nullified those claims as unrelated to the Khargone violence.

On Tuesday, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh tweeted a photo of a man who climbed the mosque and attributed this as the Khargone communal violence. This photo, however, was from an old incident which occurred in Bihar. The Congress leader has now removed the tweet but meanwhile Bhopal Crime Branch has registered an FIR against him for the riots case.

श्री @digvijaya_28 ने एक धार्मिक स्थल पर युवक द्वारा भगवा झंडा फहराने का फोटो सहित ट्वीट किया है, वह मध्यप्रदेश का नहीं है।श्री दिग्विजय सिंह का यह ट्वीट प्रदेश में धार्मिक उन्माद फैलाने का षड्यंत्र है और प्रदेश को दंगे की आग में झोंकने की साजिश है, जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 12, 2022

Digvijay Singh had slammed Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the now deleted tweet stating, ""Is it appropriate to put a flag at a religious place with a sword stick. Was the Khargone administration allowed to take out a procession carrying weapons? Will bulldozers run at everyone's house, irrespective of their religion, who threw stones?"

It has been reported that on April 10, on the occasion of Ram Navmi, stones were allegedly pelted at a procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to control the situation.

Senior BJP leader and current C.M of Madhya Pradesh had said, "Digvijay Singh has tweeted with a photo of a youth hoisting the saffron flag at a religious place, he is not from Madhya Pradesh. This tweet of Digvijay Singh is a conspiracy to spread religious hysteria in the state and it is a conspiracy to throw the state in the fire of riots which will not be tolerated."