Chandigarh: Khattar highlights plans, achievements

Chandigarh : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presented a report card on the completion of nine years of his government, highlighting several achievements as well as people-oriented and public welfare programmes carried out in his tenure.

Khattar also recalled that when the BJP formed the government in Haryana for the first time on its own in 2014, many people questioned his capability in running the government as he was apparently targeting his political opponents. “We have now completed four years of the second term,” he said.

“Nepotism and regionalism were replaced by a commitment to equitable development,” he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which fell short of majority in the 2019 assembly polls, formed a post-poll alliance with Jannayak Janta Party to form the government.

Addressing the media here and flanked by Minister Kanwar Pal and senior officers of his government, Khattar said his government had announced to work on five S—‘Shiksha, Swasth, Suraksha, ‘Swambhiman’ and ‘Swavlamban’ with good governance.

Khattar said when he took over the reins of the state in 2014, everybody knew what was the state of governance at that time as he was targeting the previous Congress government.

There were talks of discrimination, corruption and there was an atmosphere of despair at that time, he said. “After being fed up with the atmosphere of despair, the people of Haryana chose this government with hope,” he added.

He also said questions were raised at that time that “this man does not have any experience and without any experience, how many days will he be able to run the government”.

Recalling his sharp response to the Congress in 2014 after becoming chief minister, Khattar said, “We don’t have the kind of experience they had of indulging in loot and corruption, but I certainly have the experience of serving the people.