Kishan Reddy Finally Reconciles

New Delhi: The Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has finally reconciled to his new position.

Talking to media at his house on Wednesday he went nostalgic saying that he had never asked the party to give him anything. He always worked as a disciplined soldier of the BJP. The party recognised his services and gave him several opportunities. For the first time he was given ticket to contest for Lok Sabha in 2018 and after that the Prime Minister inducted him into the union cabinet and worked as MoS for about two years and then as cabinet minister for another two years.

He said the Prime Minister had given him a very important portfolio of Tourism and Culture and he had a chance to do his best in promoting and developing tourism and culture. Reddy said for him nothing is more important than party and he would do anything the party wants him to do.

The new TBJP chief said he would ensure coordination between Centre and State and see that the BJP comes to power in Telangana. He further said that soon a meeting of leaders of Southern region BJP leaders would be held in Hyderabad. State presidents of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh would be attending the meeting to discuss the strategies and preparedness for elections in these states. They will also discuss about the measures that are required to be taken to win Lok Sabha polls.