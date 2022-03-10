Know Everything about Triumph of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab

The historic win of the Aam Aadmi Party has grabbed the attention of an ordinary man to political strategists. The tremendous victory of AAP in the recent elections has signaled that it will emerge as the best alternative to BJP.

Many factors helped the Aam Aadmi Party to win in the Punjab elections. The unpopular farm laws of BJP that defamed the BJP in the state are factors that helped Aam Aadmi gain power.

The people of Punjab craving for change are another factor that helped the Aam Aadmi Party to emerge as the single largest party in the state. Moreover, the fame of Aravind Kejriwal and the progress he made in ruling Delhi have also made the people of Punjab believe him and his candidates.

After this grand victory, the responsibility of the Aam Aadmi Party has doubled, and many challenges are in front of Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure good governance in Punjab and relieve the people of the state from both psychological and financial stress. The 'Nawaan Ate Sunhere Punjab' (New and Golden Punjab) Mission 2022 of the AAP should not remain a slogan but become a reality for people who have voted for them.