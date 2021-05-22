Kochi Is Set To Launch Auto rickshaw Ambulance Services From Monday

According to Kochi Company, the city will soon have auto rickshaw drivers offering emergency services. The Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society (EJADCS) and the German Agency for International Cooperation are helping the local government to launch the auto rickshaw ambulance project (GIZ).

According to the officials, the auto rickshaw ambulance system, which will be operational from Monday, is intended to serve Covid patients. Transporting patients to hospitals, ensuring the availability of medications, oximeters, and thermometers through route. To facilitate the movement of medical personnel to patients homes are among the services planned for areas under the Kochi corporation.

Eight fully fitted auto rickshaws will be deployed as emergency vehicles in eight zones for round-the-clock service as part of the initiative. These zones includeKochi 1 and 2, Palluruthy, Central, Edappally, Palarivattom, Vyttila, and Pachalam. A total of 16 autorickshaw drivers have been qualified as they will be working in two shifts.

The corporation official explained the various measures taken to ensure the safety protocols followed by the auto rickshaws. Volunteers instructed the autorickshaw drivers about how to handle patients safely, how to provide medical care, or using mobile app in need. They were given safety kits and medical supplies such as a portable oxygen cabin, a pulse oximeter, and an infrared thermometer.

Those who are in attendance during the training period included the corporation's development standing committee chairperson P R Ranish, education and sports standing committee chairperson V A Sreejith, EJADCS president Syamandhabhadran, secretary K Ibrahimkutty, C-HED director Dr Rajan, and RTO Shaji Madhavan.

