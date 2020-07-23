Kodaikanal under total lockdown till July 29

Lockdown in Kodaikanal: With the scenic hill station of Kodaikanal deciding to clamp a total lockdown for a week beginning on Thursday, the crowded streets, which had begun to claw back to life have become deserted once again. This decision, taken by the local trade body has been enforced to arrest the galloping cases of the pandemic which has raged across Tamil Nadu.

Till a few months ago, the local residents who are predominantly dependent on the summer tourist rush were disappointed that their peak earning period was robbed off by the coronavirus scare and its subsequent spread. Subsequently, with the State government taking additional precautions, it impacted the population even more, who did not have many restrictions earlier.

With the hospitality and tourism sector among the worst hit, the year 2020 would not be forgotten in a hurry by the residents. Yet, the uppermost feeling in their minds is to be alive, be safe and wait another day when things turn brighter.