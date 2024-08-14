Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Investigation, Protests Continue

Kolkata, August 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the investigation into the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, following an order from the Calcutta High Court. The court had criticised the Kolkata police for initially treating the case as an unnatural death and for delays in recording critical statements. Hence, transferred the case to the CBI.

In West Bengal, political tensions have escalated with Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs staging protests inside the State Assembly. The situation remains dynamic as the CBI begins its investigation today.

In response to the case handed over to CBI, which has sent shockwaves across the medical community, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) called off its indefinite strike. This decision came after Union Health Minister JP Nadda assured the association that their demands would be addressed and no punitive action would be taken against protesting doctors.

However, other medical associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), have decided to continue their strike until a satisfactory resolution is reached. Earlier, AIIMS Delhi issued a memorandum reminding that ongoing protests and strikes could lead to contempt of court.