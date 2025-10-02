Kolkata records heavy rain on Vijayadashmi, may affect Durga idols' immersion

Kolkata: Kolkata recorded heavy showers on Thursday afternoon and more rain has been forecast later in the day, which may cause inconvenience to Durga Puja committees which will carry out idol immersion in river Hooghly on Vijayadashmi, the last day of Durga Puja festival.

The sky has been cloudy in the city and its suburbs since the morning. However, at noon, the sky turned black and light rain progressed into torrential rain which occurred across the city.

The Meteorological Department said heavy rain with thunderstorms is likely in Kolkata and adjoining districts in the next few hours.

Gusty winds can also blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour, it said.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some parts of Howrah, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts in the next few hours. An orange warning of thunderstorms has also been issued for these places.

The rain is occurring under the influence of the deep depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The system is slowly moving towards the land. Due to its influence, rain will continue in south Bengal districts and Kolkata till Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the depression, which was over the west-central Bay of Bengal, has further moved north-westwards at a speed of 17 kmph and has intensified into a deep depression.

At present, the deep depression is located in the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. It is located 190 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, 230 km south of Puri, 190 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 250 km east of Visakhapatnam and 310 km south-southwest of Paradip.

By Thursday night, it will take the form of a deep depression and enter the land between Gopalpur and Paradip on the Odisha-Andhra coast.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is also forecast in north Bengal till Sunday. Heavy rain is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Thursday and Friday. There is an orange alert for very heavy rain in these districts on Saturday.

Heavy rain is also predicted for North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda districts on those two days.