Kumbh Nagar: A case study in urban development

Prayagraj: Can Kumbh Nagar serve as a model for urban development, disaster management, and policing? Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma believes so, emphasising that Mahakumbh is not just a tradition but a testament to modern India's capabilities. According to Sharma, this year’s Mahakumbh aims to demonstrate India's organisational expertise on a global scale—a mission that appears successful.

Visitors from across the world have praised the arrangements. An NRI from the USA was astonished to learn that the Mahakumbh area hosts a population larger than the United States. Another visitor from Uganda lauded the superb facilities, while groups from Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata acknowledged that the event’s amenities surpass those in developed cities. International visitors particularly appreciated the cleanliness and well-organized infrastructure. Sharma highlighted the meticulous planning behind these arrangements. Over 1,200 kilometers of drinking water pipelines have been swiftly laid across the 4,000-hectare area.

More than 70,000 tap connections serve tents, offices, shops, and institutions, supplemented by 250 water ATMs providing round-the-clock clean water.

To ensure sanitation, 150,000 toilets have been installed and are regularly maintained by over 20,000 workers. Thousands of machines and supervisors contribute to the event’s impeccable hygiene standards. Additionally, 125,000 tents accommodate religious organisations, government institutions, and visitors, supported by over 5,00,000 electricity connections and 75,000 LED streetlights.

Transportation within the Mela area has been enhanced with thousands of kilometers of temporary roads and 30 pontoon bridges facilitating river crossings for bathers. New bathing ghats and a modern riverfront with full amenities have been developed. Mythological sites of religious importance, including Bharadwaj Ashram, Lete Hanuman Ji Temple, and Akshay Vat, have been upgraded with world-class facilities.

Advanced technology plays a crucial role in managing the event. AI-driven surveillance includes 2,700 cameras, 52,000 geotagged electric poles, and multiple command and control centers.

Firefighting and security measures incorporate face recognition technology, while automated road cleaning, water spraying, and waste disposal ensure environmental upkeep. The use of cutting-edge equipment for river cleaning and bridge illumination further enhances the event’s efficiency.

Kumbh Nagar stands as a testament to India’s ability to execute large-scale urban planning and disaster management. By integrating modern technology with meticulous execution, the Maha Kumbh has set a new benchmark in global event organization, reinforcing India’s image as a leader in infrastructure development.