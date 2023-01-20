L-G hits out at Kejriwal over misleading remarks

New Delhi: In a fresh war of words, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making "misleading and derogatory" remarks against him, prompting the AAP leader to hit back, saying he should focus on improving the law and order situation to prevent another Kanjhawla-like incident.

Noting that the sun and the moon operate in their own space for the universe to function properly, Kejriwal urged Saxena to allow him to work so that the system in Delhi functions smoothly. The fresh tussle started after Saxena shot off a letter to Kejriwal, accusing him of "political posturing" during his march to Raj Niwas on January 16 along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs. The LG also invited the Delhi CM for a meeting. In response, Kejriwal thanked Saxena for the invitation and sought a meeting on Saturday, saying he would be accompanied by his ministers and MLAs. In the letter,

Saxena said that he had invited Kejriwal for a meeting but the chief minister chose not to meet on the pretext of wanting to come with all his MLAs. Given the short notice and sudden demand on Kejriwal's part, it would not have been possible to hold a meeting with 70 to 80 people at once, nor would have served any concrete purpose, the LG said in the letter. "Unfortunately, you went ahead to make a convenient political posture by saying the LG refused to meet me," Saxena said. "It has come to my notice through media reports that you have made many statements in and out of the state assembly over the past few days, which have been severally and substantively misleading, untrue and derogatory," Saxena said. "I must mention here that I was rather astounded at the fact that even as the city is grappling with several serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for long and stage a protest meant solely for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me," the L-G wrote in his letter to Kejriwal.

Referring to Kejriwal's attack on him in the Assembly two days back, Saxena said, "As to 'who is LG' and 'where did he come from', can be answered, if you were to even cursorily refer to the Constitution of India. Others do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse." The L-G asserted that he was not acting as a "headmaster", as the Delhi CM had said "sarcastically", but was working as a "benign yet conscientious voice" of the people derived from the Constitution of India. Saxena also pointed out several indices to flag the discrepancies in the education system in the national capital.