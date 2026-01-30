Trimukha: An ambitious crime thriller

Directed by Rajesh Naidu, Trimukha attempts to blend a murder mystery with elements of rationalism and the supernatural. Featuring Yogesh Kalle, Sunny Leone, and Akruti Agarwal in key roles, the film is produced by Sridevi Maddali and Ramesh Maddali under the Akhira Dream Creations banner. With a promising premise involving masked killings and paranormal puzzles, Trimukha sets out to be an intriguing crime thriller, let's review it.

Story

The narrative opens with a mysterious accident victim and a series of brutal murders that throw the city into panic. The killer, identified only by a disturbing three-faced mask, remains elusive. The case is taken up by police officer Shivani Rathod (Sunny Leone), who leads the investigation into what comes to be known as the “Trimukha” murders. Running parallel to this is the story of Dr. Yogi (Yogesh Kalle), a hardcore rationalist who exposes fake godmen and debunks claims of the supernatural. His beliefs are challenged when his mentor, a respected professor (Aditya Srivastava), assigns him three seemingly paranormal cases and dares him to prove them false. As Yogi digs deeper, his path intersects with Shivani’s investigation, setting the stage for the central conflict.

Performances

Yogesh Kalle delivers a composed performance, convincingly portraying a skeptic caught between logic and the unknown. Akruti Agarwal adds glamour and support, particularly standing out in song sequences. Sunny Leone shines in a high-energy item number but is underutilized as a police officer, with her character lacking depth and authority. Aditya Srivastava makes a confident Telugu debut, lending gravitas to his role. Supporting actors like Praveen, Ashu Reddy, Sahithi Dasari, Shakalaka Shankar, Suman, Ravi Prakash, and Jeeva offer decent performances, effectively filling out the narrative.

Technicalities

Rajesh Naidu’s direction shows ambition, especially in attempting a non-linear, dual-track narrative. The cinematography is visually appealing, though night scenes could have benefited from better lighting. The background score is heavy at times, while the songs are pleasant. Editing remains a weak point, with several scenes feeling stretched and contributing to confusion. AI-assisted visuals in a flashback are used creatively.

Analysis

Trimukha has engaging twists and an interesting core idea, but the screenplay struggles to balance multiple threads. The second half, in particular, feels cluttered, with unanswered questions and an ending that leans more toward setting up a sequel than offering closure. With tighter editing and clearer storytelling, the film could have made a stronger impact.

Overall, Trimukha is a crime thriller with intriguing ideas that partially succeed.

Rating: 3/5