Labcube Covid Safety Key launched by Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G. Kishan Reddy

Labcube Company launches a new invention product "COVID SAFETY KEY" on the hands of Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri. G. Kishan Reddy at New Delhi. On July 15th, 2020

Speaking on this occasion Hon'ble Minister Shri. G. Kishan Reddy Ji congratulated Inventors Mr. Srinivasa Manapragada, an NRI & Entrepreneur from California USA, and Mr. Mallavarapu Arougya Raju, Entrepreneur, Hyderabad, India, who have invented a simple and useful device (Covid Safety Key) at this need of the hour of Covid Situation with an unique ergonomic design, he also spoke about the advantages of the using of Covid Safety Key. He recommended all the people of India to use this Covid Safety Key and stay away from Virus.Mr. Arougya Raju presented the First "Covid Safety Key" which is Made in India manufactured product to the Hon'ble Minister Shri. G Kishan Reddy Ji.





Srinivasa Manapragada who joined this function on Video Conference from USA applauded the initiatives and efforts of Hon'ble Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Prime Minister of India, Hon'ble Shri. Amit Shah Ji, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Hon'ble Shri. G Kishan Reddy JI, Minister of State for Home Affairs in controlling the Pandemic by providing precautionary equipment's to Hospitals & Frontline workers in India which really inspired Labcube company to come with this simple device that can be used by common public. Mr. Srinivasa Manapragada explained in detail the use of this invention "Covid Safety Key" product to Hon'ble Minister Shri Kishan Reddy. On this note Labcube Managing Director and Partner Mr. Arougya Raju presented a proposal in requesting Hon'ble Minister Shri Kishan Reddy to propose the use of "Covid Safety Key" to the Government of India, for implementation in All Government Offices, Airports, Indian Railways, Banking Sectors, Education Institutions, Corporate Companies, Shopping Malls etc.



What is "Covid Safety Key"

With the spread of COVID-19 pandemic people in India, US and around the world are panic-stricken. The fear of getting infected looms large among the people indoor or outdoor. If one goes out, one has to obviously touch many surfaces. One does not know where the COVID-19 infection lies. To solve this problem, We at Labcube a Startup Manufacturing Company of Covid Products in India headed by Mr. Srinivasa Manapragada, NRI Entrepreneur and Cultural Ambassador Indian Community, California USA, and Mr. Mallavarapu Arougya Raju, Entrepreneur, Hyderabad, India, have invented an affordable simple and useful device called (Covid Safety Key) to protect, and avoid oneself from direct contact with infected surfaces of COVID-19 or any such viruses by an human being. They have used Special Grade Brass for the product as research says that life of Virus on Brass is low when compared to other metal and non-metal substances. This device can safeguard and protect people from Viral infections especially in Public used surfaces.





"Covid Safety Key" is designed in USA and manufactured in India, it's a simple tool, made of special grade Brass, and can be used to operate surfaces in public areas and to use Public Water Faucets, Operate ATMs, and POS Machines, Door Opener, Trolley Pusher, Operate Lift Buttons, Open Car Doors, Use while traveling in Public Transport, Hospitals, Places of Recreation, Places of Worship, Hotels and Clubs Etc..





LABCUBE recommends the use of the device for all humans touching public surfaces.



This device is tested for its working on Touch Screens, Mobile Phones, opening doors, holding the handles in public transport vehicles, opening the car doors, operating lift buttons, ATM Machines etc. This is first of it kind of product.





For more information, please contact:



Mr. M. Arougya Raju, Managing Director & Partner

Mr. Srinivasa Manapragada, Managing Director & Partner (USA)

LABCUBE

Address: # 42-738, S.P. Nagar, Moula-Ali, Hyderabad, 500040, Telangana, INDIA. Ph: +91 9848016160

Overseas Address: # 2381, Bakers Way, San Ramon, CA, 94582, USA. +1 4082038905

Email: support@labcube.in Website: www.labcube.in

Shiva Chittla | 9849282502 | hydprshiva@gmail.com