LAC incidents to go on till boundary dispute is resolved: Army Chief

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Thursday that developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh add to the ongoing legacy challenges on India's "active and disputed borders" on the Western and Eastern Front.

Speaking at the 116th annual session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), General Naravane said as far as Northern neighbour is concerned India has an outstanding border issue.

Responding to continued Chinese aggression at the border, he said: "We are well prepared to meet any misadventure that may occur as we have demonstrated in the past.

Such kinds of incidents will continue to occur till such time a long term solution is reached, that is to have a boundary agreement... That should be the thrust of our efforts so that we have lasting peace along our northern borders."

He also said that the unprecedented developments at the Northern Borders necessitated large scale resource mobilisation, orchestration of forces and immediate response, and all this in a Covid infested environment.

Concurrently, there was also a need to reinforce the efforts of the government in mitigating the ongoing health crisis.