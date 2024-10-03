Lakhimpur Kheri: Private tutor held for raping 4-year-old girl

Lakhimpur Kheri : Kheri police arrested a private tutor for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl while giving her tuition at her home here, officials said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sunil Mishra, police said. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Mishra allegedly raped the girl while he was giving tuitions in her house, police said. The girl narrated the ordeal to her parents, who approached the police.

Mishra was arrested on Tuesday night, they said. Deputy police superintendent (DSP), Gola GP Gautam said an FIR under section 65(2) (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered. Further investigation is underway.