Akshay Oberoi shares 'fatherly advice' Anil Kapoor gave him
Lalu Prasad Yadav slams Centre for harassing Hemant Soren
Sukhbir Badal bats for re-opening of borders with Pakistan
Sri Lanka records over 2,00,000 tourist footfall in January
Paytm merchants not impacted by RBI directive; here's what merchants need to know
Groundhog Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about this day
Fishermen Injured in Mid-Sea Assault
CPI union calls for national strike on February 16
Nifty sees lowest intra-day volatility on Budget Day in 6 years
'Made in India' Galaxy S24 Series Goes on Sale in India
A day after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED and quit his post, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday came in support of him, alleging the BJP-led Central government is harassing a popular tribal leader of the state.
Patna: A day after Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED and quit his post, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday came in support of him, alleging the BJP-led Central government is harassing a popular tribal leader of the state.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Soren in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam and he submitted his resignation to Jharkhand Governor just before the arrest.
In a post on X, Lalu Prasad said: "The dictator government of BJP at the Centre is harassing a popular tribal leader. Such a ploy of BJP can disturb people for a small period of time but it cannot defeat the backward caste, Dalit, tribal, and minority people of the country. The BJP's ploys are well known and people of the country are also understanding it. We are strongly standing with Hemant."
The ED has also taken action against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in the IRCTC land for a job case this week as well. Lalu Prasad himself underwent questioning for 10 hours in ED office on Monday, and his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also underwent questioning for 8 hours on Tuesday. The ED also asked his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti to appear before it.