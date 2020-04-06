Lamp Of Unity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Nation's Response To PM's Call

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath described as an expression of solidarity and togetherness, the country's overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light a lamp at 9.00 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday night.

The UP chief Minister also appealed to the people to maintain social distancing. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spoke to over 350 religious leaders and asked them to spread the message of social distancing in the battle against COVID-19. The UP Chief Minister also asked them to dispel rumours with regard to Coronavirus and to advise people to adhere to official instructions on the Coronavirus situation.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asked officials and religious leaders to explain to the people at large about the meaning of the lockdown and the purpose behind it.

Meanwhile, Lucknow, Agra, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad have emerged as the four new COVID-19 hotspots in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Meerut and Gautam Buddha Nagar district or NOIDA, were declared hotspots in UP.

As new cases of Coronavirus positive patients continued to emerge in various parts of the state, media reports stated that 50% of the cases are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in early March. There are 248 COVID-19 positive cases reported from UP as of now.

NOIDA has emerged as the epicentre of the virus with 58 cases, while Meerut has recorded 33 cases. Ghaziabad has reported 23 cases of Coronavirus positive patients.