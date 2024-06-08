  • Menu
Land for jobs scam: Final charge sheet against Lalu

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday filed its final charge sheet against former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the land for jobs scam in which his family allegedly received land parcels from ineligible candidates appointed in various Railways zones as 'substitutes', the officials said.

