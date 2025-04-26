‘Landa Besha’ returns to Berhampur in satirical splendour

Berhampur: The streets of Berhampur resounded with laughter, drum beats and a peculiar kind of piety as scores of residents, including young and old, offered their satires in the age-old ritual known as ‘Landa Besha’ or ‘The Daridra Panchakshyara Party’ on Friday. With gleaming bald pates and biting wit, the townsfolk prepared for one of the most unconventional rallies of the revered Thakurani Yatra. This procession is very popular among the locals which takes place once during the Thakurani Yatra and the practice is continuing for the last 92 years. Ram Patra and Somnath of Bijipur area in Berhampur started the ‘Landa Besha’ concept in 1933 to caution the public about lecherous and dubious characters, who hide themselves in the garb of religious leaders.

People with tonsured heads make lewd remarks at the lecherous activities of such persons during the procession. Somnath Dalei led the tradition for 50 years till he died in 1986 at the age of 90 years. Now 82-year-old Brundaban Parida is leading the tradition after the demise of Somnath Dalei.

The leader of the group, Brundaban Parida, is called ‘Head Mahant’ who led the procession of tonsured heads in a decorated chariot mounted on a trolley rickshaw with two Mahantas, Tutu Patra and Neelakantha Chowdhury, and some female consorts called ‘Mahantiani Mata.’ The Mahantas wear red-coloured ‘Matha’ (a type of silk fabric) and garlands of potatoes, ‘Dimiri’ (Indian Jujube or Ziziphus mauritiana) as shells earlier used and collected from Phulta village and which are unavailable now.

This satiric rally started from Bijipur square at 6 pm and moved around all the streets in Bijipur before reaching its destination at Desibehera Street at midnight. During the last Thakurani Yatra in 2023, the number of participants was 289 and this year the number is more than 300.

“But, as there are chances that ‘Landa Besha’ procession may create unpleasant situations, we have asked every participant to submit Xerox copy of Aadhaar card signed by them enabling us to submit it to the police in case a situation arises. We collect Rs 100 as entry fee from each participant which is spent towards light decorations, trolley rickshaw rent and decoration charge and charges for eight traditional barbers who tonsure the participants. We request each of them to bring one white dhoti and arrange their own garland of potatoes,” said Subash Maharana, a member of the management committee.

The persons who take part in this rally are said to be members of ‘Daridra Panchkshyara Party’ of ‘Chi-Chi-Chi Kalikala Goudiya Mata Prachar Sangha’. The participants of this rally sing songs commenting on the character of dubious religious leaders which states “Mada amara siri kharisha, sundhi amara bandhure, mada pana mahapunya, kahinki tu nindure”, (liquor is our khir and he who prepares the liquor is our friend, consuming liquor is great virtue, why are you blaming it). “Haribol Haribol Haribol Bhaire, asila kali deichi gili, dharma dharma nahinre” (Chant the name of Hari the God, the Kali Yug has swallowed all, there is no religion) and also seven satirical songs written by

unknown writers.