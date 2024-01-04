Laser Light Menace Puts Mysuru 's Mandakalli Airport on High Alert

Mysuru : Mandakalli Airport in the city is grappling with a growing issue of laser light interference, as miscreants have been targeting pilots by directing laser beams into their eyes during takeoff and landing. The Mandakalli Airport Authority has issued a media release accompanied by occasional photos to address this alarming concern.

Several instances of laser beam interference have been reported in the past few months, posing a serious threat to flight operations. The laser light, emitted from both sides during critical phases like takeoff and landing, can temporarily blind the pilot, causing potential dangers to aviation safety. Laser beams are characterized by being collimated, monochromatic, and coherent light sources, capable of traveling long distances with minimal loss of intensity. The availability of high-power green lasers (5mW) in the open market at affordable prices has raised concerns, as these green lasers are considered more dangerous than other colored lasers.

Exposure to a strong laser light source can lead to flash blindness, causing pilots to experience a temporary loss of vision lasting from seconds to a few minutes. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated the establishment of a 25 km laser beam-protected flight zone (laser lights exclusion zone) around the Mysuru airport.

The airport authorities are urging vigilance from the public and seeking cooperation to ensure the safety of aviation operations. The recurrence of these incidents emphasizes the need for strict measures to address and prevent the misuse of laser lights around the airport vicinity.