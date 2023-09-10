New Delhi: The G20, under the Indian Presidency, has been inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, of an Amritkaal where Nari Shakti (the power of women) is celebrated in all spheres of the economy and society. Building on this vision, India’s G20 Presidency has shifted the focus for the first time from women’s development to women-led development.

In a historic achievement for gender equality, women empowerment and women-led development, the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration 2023 has incorporated the Chair’s Statement which was adopted at the G20 Ministerial Conference for Women Empowerment in Gandhinagar on 2nd - 4th August 2023.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration 2023 focuses on ‘Enhancing Economic and Social Empowerment’, ‘Bridging the Gender Digital Divide’, ‘Driving Gender Inclusive Climate Action’ and ‘Securing Women’s Food Security, Nutrition and Well-Being’.

Most importantly, the Leaders of the G20 agreed to the creation of a Working Group on the empowerment of women to support the G20 Women’s Ministerial which will convene its first meeting during the Brazilian G20 Presidency. This commitment by G20 Leaders is truly a reflection of the Prime Minister of India’s consistent support for gender parity and gender equity which has helped G20 countries reach this milestone.

India’s collective and unwavering dedication to championing 'Gender Equality and Empowering All Women and Girls' has now secured a firm place within the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration 2023. This would not have been possible without the active involvement and support of G20 leaders, delegates, speakers and representatives from G20 countries and guest countries viz. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, USA, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, Oman and UAE, through the course of the Indian Presidency, across the W20 engagement group, EMPOWER initiative and Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment (MCWE).

The Ministry of Women and Child Development extends its congratulations to all members of Women 20 and G20 EMPOWER for the successful outcomes under their respective engagements which were duly reflected in their communique and which in turn, have found a place in the 'G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration 2023’. With its focus on women-led development, India’s G20 Presidency became a torchbearer for progress for women's empowerment worldwide, with six in-person international conferences and 86 virtual international meetings focusing on issues of gender equality. These include G20 EMPOWER and W20 meetings chaired by Dr Sangita Reddy (Joint Managing Director- Apollo Hospitals Group) and Dr Sandhya Purecha (Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee) respectively. MWCD expresses appreciation for the efforts of State Governments, Central Ministries, NIFT, Knowledge Partners especially UN Women, FICCI, CII and others who partnered with the Ministry on the theme of Women-led Development and in the organization of the various international events and exhibitions.

Local artisans, craftspersons, women in unconventional areas and women entrepreneurs who showcased their products, skills and services through exhibitions at in-person international conferences and panel discussions gave much of their valuable time and efforts, for which the Ministry of Women and Child Development expresses sincere appreciation.

Under the leadership and desire of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make G20 a People’s Presidency, Jan Bhagidari or Citizen’s engagement became a hallmark of India’s G20 Presidency. MWCD applauds the enthusiastic engagement of over 300,000 citizens, who were engaged through Janbhagidari events ranging from walkathons to flash mobs. The events showcased Women–led Development and women community leaders, artisans, Self Help Groups, SMEs, corporates, and business entities from various states that played an active part in making India’s G20 Presidency a true people’s event.