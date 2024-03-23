Left Front names Md Salim, three others as candidates for LS polls in Bengal

Live
Kolkata: The Left Front on Monday announced the names of four more candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, which will be held in seven phases starting April 19.
All four nominees belong to the CPI(M) and their names were announced by Left Front Chairman Biman Bose on Saturday.
The list includes CPI(M) politburo member and state Secretary Mohammed Salim, who will contest from the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.
Apart from Md Salim from Murshidabad, the other three candidates are Alokesh Das from Ranaghat in Nadia district, Sukriti Ghosal from Bardhaman-Durgapur in West Burdwan district, and Shyamali Pradhan from Bolpur in Birbhum District.
While Das is a former CPI(M) Lok Sabha member, Pradhan is a former party legislator.
With this, the Left Front has finalised candidates for 21 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
First, the names for 16 constituencies were announced, and later, Left Front constituent Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) announced the name of Mili Oraon as the party candidate from Alipurduar.