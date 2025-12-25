Legacies of Dr Mukherjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Ji shaped a new vision for India: CM

Lucknow, December 25 - Addressing a gathering at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal on Thursday on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The legacies of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Ji have provided India with a new national vision.”

He said, “Their long-cherished dreams are now being realised, a development that has filled every Indian with pride and joy.” Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Dr Mukherjee and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, along with a digital museum.

The Chief Minister recalled that Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had envisioned “Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan” for independent India, a resolve that has now become a reality.

Referring to Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy, he said, the transformation he imagined is clearly visible today, even in the lives of the poorest sections of society. Over the past 11 years, he added, nearly 25 crore people have moved out of poverty and are now living with dignity as mainstream citizens.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi said, “It was a matter of pride that the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, the grand statues of the three towering leaders and the museum were being dedicated to the nation in Lucknow by the Prime Minister.”

He described the Prime Minister as the architect of a self-reliant and modern India, the proponent of the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, and a leader committed to Antyodaya by giving concrete shape to the ideals of good governance envisioned by Atal Ji.

The Chief Minister said, “The Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat taking shape today under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership draws inspiration from the thoughts and ideals of Dr Mukherjee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

CM Yogi noted that this year marks the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Recalling Atal Ji’s words, “Andhera Chatega, Suraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega”. He said the statement reflected not just hope, but Atal Ji’s unwavering faith, foresight and firm conviction in India’s bright future.

He said, “The vision Atal Ji offered to the nation as a poet, journalist, nationalist thinker and devoted son of India is now being witnessed in the form of renewed development and a strong cultural identity under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

On this historic occasion, he added, the nation has received the Rashtra Prerna Sthal as a lasting source of inspiration.

The Chief Minister also remembered freedom fighter and eminent educationist Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary, noting his seminal role in establishing Banaras Hindu University and recalling that his contributions were honoured with the Bharat Ratna. He further paid tribute to Maharaja Bijli Pasi, describing him as a valiant warrior whose life continues to inspire the nation.3

Among those present on the occasion were Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP state president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, and other dignitaries.