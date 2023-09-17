Live
Legal profession will thrive or self-destruct depending on how we maintain our integrity, says CJI Chandrachud
Highlights
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Our profession will continue to thrive or it will self-destruct based on whether we do or do not maintain our integrity, Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Chandrachud said here on Sunday.
Integrity is the core of the legal profession, the CJI asserted.
Integrity is not eroded by one thunderstorm, it gets eroded by small, little concessions and compromises made by lawyers and judges, the CJI said while speaking at the an event on the theme 'Enhancing collaboration between Advocates & Judges: Towards strengthening legal system'.
