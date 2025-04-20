Legal trouble mount for fake Madhya Pradesh doctor; FIR lodged in Chhattisgarh

More legal troubles are mounting for Narendra Yadav, allegedly a "fake" cardiac surgeon who is already under scrutiny for conducting numerous surgeries with fatal outcomes.

The Chhattisgarh Police have officially lodged an FIR against Yadav and Apollo Hospital management, Bilaspur, at the Sarkanda Police Station in Bilaspur following complaint from Pradeep Shukla, the son of late Rajendra Shukla, a former Speaker of both the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assemblies.

According to police, Pradeep accused that Yadav conducted treatment of his father, which resulted in the latter's death.

According to city Superintendent of Police Siddharth Baghel, "Pradeep Shukla has filed a complaint against Apollo Hospital (management) at Sarkanda police station; alleging his father, who was the Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, was admitted to the hospital in 2006. He stated that his father was admitted to the hospital for 18 days in 2006. After undergoing cardiac surgery performed by Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who is now under arrest, his father was kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital following the surgery but he died. During the investigation at Sarkanda Police Station, it was found that the doctor had forged his documents. He was neither registered with the Medical Council of India nor the Chhattisgarh Medical Council. Despite this, he had been performing cardiac surgeries. As a result, a case has been filed against him under Sections 420, 465, 468, and 304 of the IPC (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). A similar case has also been registered against the Apollo Hospital management. We are conducting a detailed investigation and will take strict action against the accused."

The sections of the Indian Penal Code pertains to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents, culpable homicide and acts done by multiple parties.

According to police, Pradeep submitted his initial "written complaint on April 9", later providing additional information, which prompted police to register the FIR late on Saturday. Pradeep had also approached authorities of Department of Health, Chhattisgarh, questioning how Yadav used fraudulent certificates and fake credentials to secure his position in the hospital.

Investigators said a thorough probe into the matter is going on; highlighting suspicions about how Yadav's forged qualifications went unchecked.

Already in judicial custody at Damoh Jail until May 1, Yadav faces intensifying allegations.

Investigators accuse him of conducting 15 surgeries -- seven of which reportedly resulted in fatalities -- and masquerading as a European cardiologist under the pseudonym "Dr. N John Camm".

The controversy deepened further after Damoh police registered a separate FIR based on a complaint from the Chief Medical and Health Officer, leading to Yadav's immediate arrest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on April 7.

He was presented in court, and authorities secured remand extensions to broaden the investigation.

A team from the National Human Rights Commission visited Damoh on April 9, meeting with victims' families and other stakeholders to untangle the growing web of allegations.

As investigations continue, police authorities plan to obtain a production warrant to ensure Yadav is brought before the court to face justice.