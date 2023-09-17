Legislator arrested for Nuh violence due to political hatred: Haryana Congress

Chandigarh: Terming the arrest of its legislator Maman Khan the outcome of "political hatred", the Congress' Haryana unit on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge to bring out the truth about the Nuh violence.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and state Congress chief Udaibhan, in a joint statement here, questioned: Why is the government afraid of a judicial inquiry, if it is not guilty?

"The judicial inquiry will bring out the truth and everything will be revealed to the public, which will be acceptable to all."

"The people of the state know why Congress MLA Maman Khan has been arrested due to political hatred? It is necessary for the truth to come out," said Udaibhan.

He said inflammatory posts were being posted on social media 15 days before the incident on August 31 but the government was "sleeping".

"This makes it clear that there is definitely something dark and sinister, which the government is trying to hide. The government’s inaction seems to indicate either its complicity or its failure," he added.

Two-time Chief Minister Hooda said this incident happened due to the failure of the police and the people of the state do not trust its investigation.

Udaibhan also questioned the police that where were they when two Home Guard men died during the violence?

The BJP-JJP government, which has failed to provide security to the people, is trying to escape by blaming others for its failures, he said.

Hooda said half the truth had come out from the Chief Minister’s statement that the government cannot provide security to every citizen. "A government which cannot provide security to its citizens, does not have the moral right to remain in power even for a day," he said.

"Despite the government already having intelligence reports about the deteriorating situation and local Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed continuously informing the local police about the deteriorating situation, the government did not take any action in time. BJP MP from Gurugram, Rao Inderjit Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala have also raised questions on the intentions of the government," he said.

Hooda said the Congress has demanded a high-level investigation into this matter from the first day, which was not accepted by the government. "This is because the government’s intention from day one has been to cover up the case, and protect the real culprits and implicate the innocent," he added.