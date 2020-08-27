Leopard Kills Five-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra

Chandrapur, Maharashtra: A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard on Wednesday evening.

The girl was identified as Lavanya Dandekar, officials said.

Her father is a CISF soldier deployed at the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station.

While Lavanya was playing outside in the staff colony area, a leopard attacked and dragged her into bushes, the officials said.

She was found in the forest some distance away and was brought declared dead at hospital.

The forest department has installed a cage and few camera traps to capture the leopard, said Rahul Karekar, Forest Officer of Chandrapur Range.