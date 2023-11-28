  • Menu
LG flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena(File Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the national capital from the Khajoori Khas area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the nationwide programme from Khunti in Jharkhand to reach out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far. The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre's flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas will culminate on January 25, 2024.

While addressing a gathering at the event, Saxena said this yatra is a fruitful step towards the inclusive development of the nation. ''Under the leadership of the prime minister, welfare schemes like Swachhata, Rojgaar Sagam Yojana, Ayushmaan Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana etc. are being carried out. The purpose of this yatra is to take these schemes to every corner of the country and connect more and more people with these schemes,'' he said. The yatra will pass through all 'gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and urban bodies', he said.

X