Light to moderate rain with thundershowers in J&K: MeT

Srinagar: The MeT department on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain with thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

An official of the MeT department said: "Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely during the next 24 hours.

"Amarnath Yatris are advised to remain cautious of flash flood and landslide along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes".

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 22.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 16.3 and Gulmarg 13.2 as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 12 degrees, while Leh and Kargil recorded 14.2 and 15.8

degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.7 degrees, Katra 22.2, Batote 18.5, Banihal 19.4 and Bhaderwah 19 as the minimum temperature.