Lioness Rewa gives birth to 3 cubs

Bhubaneswar: Lioness Rewa has given birth to three male cubs at Nandankanan zoological park bringing much delight to wildlife lovers and zoo officials.



Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda stated, “Welcome Amar, Akbar & Anthony.”

The seven-year-old Asiatic lioness Rewa of Nandankanan is the proud mother of the three male cubs.

Nanda said, “As the mother abandoned them, the cubs were stabilised in the neonatal ICU and are now being hand-reared.” Sources at Nandankanan said this is Rewa’s second litter. The three cubs have been relocated to the hand-rearing centre of the zoo as the lioness rejected them after giving birth. With the addition of three cubs, the number of lions in the zoo has gone up to 24.