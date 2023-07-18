Liquor scam case: Magunta Raghava granted bail

Delhi: A crucial development took place in the Delhi liquor scam case on Tuesday. The Delhi High Court has granted non-liquor bail to Magunta Raghav, who is in jail in this case. Raghava has been granted bail for four weeks due to ill health. The ED, which previously objected to Raghava's bail petition, has not raised any objection this time. With this, the High Court granted conditional bail to Raghava.

The High Court said that he should cooperate with the authorities in the investigation of the case and attend whenever called. He was directed to confine himself to Chennai city, to surrender his passport to the court and not to go outside the country. It has been stated that he should report before the ED every Tuesday and Friday at 4 pm.