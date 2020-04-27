Listen to appeal of Mayor to save Agra: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi/Agra: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said the situation in the Agra city is worsening with new patients being identified daily. She cited the Agra Mayor's anguish, who has said that if the situation is not managed the problem may increase.

Priyanka tweeted in Hindi saying, "I raised this issue yesterday also. Transparency is essential and emphasis on testing is needed to stop corona. Focus on testing is very important. Government should listen to the Agra Mayor in an affirmative manner and take steps to save Agra from this pandemic."

Agra is turning in to a major hotspot again as per reports. 348 people have tested positive in which 32 were cured and eight people have died.

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain wrote a letter to the Chief Minister to help save the situation and said to media, "Nursing homes are not ready to admit expecting mothers. Family members of covid-19 patients are forced to wait for many days to get tested."