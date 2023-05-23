Living with nature is part of Indian way of life: Kishan Reddy

Delhi: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that living with nature is part of the Indian way of living. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a vision to bring it back in the day to day life has launched Mission Life.



He said Adivasi people living with nature in forest areas and venerating nature as divine is the basic spirit behind the idea of the Mission Life.

Addressing participating delegates at the G20 and special invitee nations, he said India is committed to the cause of protecting the planet and giving a better earth to future generations. The Mission Life of PM Modi was part of such a vision to put into practice.

"India is prepared to work with all other nations in the world towards this cause," he added.

It is a proud moment for the country that the United Nations Environment Programme has recognised the importance of Mission Life and has come up with an action plan to roll out across the world.

Kishan Reddy said that protecting nature, culture and traditions is an asset to India and the country celebrates innumerable festivals dedicated to worshipping nature.

Some of the other festivals continue to take place in the country as part of its ancient civilisational ethos. Different festivals, different religions, traditions and cultures have given a special place to the country.

Further, all these play a key role in the tourism ecosystem in the country. And it has been highlighted several times in PM Modi's radio programme of Mann-ki-Baat.

Kishan Reddy said as part of the improvement of the tourism sector in the country several initiatives like 'Yuva Tourism Clubs', 'Tourism Police', developing basic infrastructure, connectivity and launching of Bharat Gaurav trains were taken up, he said.

Apart, the country has also appointed tourism officials in its embassies across the world to encourage tourism to the country.

The Centre is also working in coordination with the State government to give a fillip to the tourism sector. The country has also launched the issue of e-Visas to 166 countries, ease of immigration system, imparting training to the tourist guides, taxi drivers, street vendors, and priests. Besides,

Transport facilities for the tourists, facilitation centres, and waste management programmes were among other steps taken up, he said.

Kishan Reddy said soon a Global Investment Summit will be organised to further develop the tourism sector in the country.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Leutinent Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitender Singh, Minister of State for Tourism, Ajai Bhat, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Union Secretary for Tourism Arvind Singh and representatives from other countries participated.