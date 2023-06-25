Locals oppose construction of boundary wall

Dhenkanal; Land losers of four villages have urged Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi to initiate the process of disbursement of ex gratia and compensation in lieu of NTPC’s Gajamara project. They have raised their demands in a representation letter to the Collector and apprised him of their unfulfilled demands .



The people of Talabarkote, Siaria, Patrabhaga and Manipur villages had given their lands through Pallisabha and Gramsabha on the basis of notification issued in 2011. This was done through notification process for the NTPC’s Gajamara project. The land owners had given lands for the proposed NTPC project only conditionally and not for any other project with a set of their demands apart from financial compensation.

The NTPC had paid compensation to more than 80 per cent of the land owners except for a few for acquiring 1,413 acres of land in four villages. But the plant could not be set up within five years. Official sources said in a letter dated March 17, 2023, the District Collector was directed by the Chief Minister’s Office to complete disbursement of compensation for land in Patrabhaga and Talabarkote and the land be handed over to IDCO by April-end 2023. This was done by Collector subsequently, said ADM (Revenue) Udaya Mohapatra. He said that land losers can use existing cremation ground and water sources till alternative facility is provided and not to grow crops. Their other demands will be met after the new project is set up. The rest of their demands will be be discussed in the RPDAC meeting .

IDCO sources said they have almost completed the boundary wall in these villages. Locals alleged they are denied access to water sources and grow crops by IDCO staff. The locals are also opposing construction of boundary wall. They stated before the Collector that they had sold land for the proposed NTPC project only for getting land for cremation ground, new pond against acquisition of old pond, gochar land for grazing cattle, development works under CSR and employment opportunities. Most of the land owners received payment against their lands with objections on record. The district administration called a meeting with the land losers on Friday. The land losers said that compensation for cashew and other commercial plantations are not covered. The meeting could not continue for long due to other scheduled meetings of the administration. The villagers submitted a list of demands before the

Collector.