Lock people in homes, ease their needs: Chennai corporation

Chennai : Lock the people inside their homes, shut down the non-essential stores and deliver the essential items to the doorsteps of the people while surveying and identifying potential suspects for virus infection are the measures taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu tops the state on the corona count with 156 Covid-19 patients and the number is on a gradual rise daily as per the figures released by the state Health Department.

With people going out on the pretext of buying groceries and vegetables, the GCC has launched mobile shops to sell the items.

The GCC along with Tamil Nadu Traders' Association has set up mobile shops.

Under the scheme about 5,000 tricycles and 2,000 small motor vehicles will be allowed to sell vegetables and groceries across the city.

This is expected to reduce the crowding of retail outlets-without maintaining the social distance -- and the risk of spreading coronavirus, said an official not wanting to be quoted.

Individual traders or companies wishing to participate in the Mobile Market Drive can apply for passes at the GCC's zonal offices.

However, the mobile shops are not substitute for the retail outlets.